Marina Granovskaia: Tammy Abraham Will Be Missed at Chelsea Following Roma Move

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has penned a message on farewell on behalf of the club to Tammy Abraham who completed a permanent transfer to AS Roma on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract in Rome, completing a permanent deal for a fee in the region of €40 million.

Abraham leaves Chelsea after making 82 first-team appearances, scoring 30 goals and providing 12 assists. Coming up through the academy from the Under-8s, Abraham clinched UEFA Youth League and FA Youth Cup success before heading into the senior side to win the Champions League and Super Cup.

Chelsea have a buy-back clause of €80 million which is valid from June 2023.

The Blues wished the forward well in his journey in Italy, and Granovskaia thanked Abraham for his contributions in a Blues shirt.

What Marina Granovskaia said

"Tammy will always be welcomed back at Stamford Bridge as one of our own," the Chelsea director said on his departure. "We have all enjoyed watching his progress through our Academy and into the first-team squad, and are grateful for his contribution to our successes at senior and youth level.

"His many goals in a Chelsea shirt and, of course, his part in our Champions League triumph last season will never be forgotten. I’m sure all Chelsea supporters will join me in wishing Tammy a long and successful career."

AS Roma

What did Tammy Abraham say?

On the move, he said: “You can sense when a club really wants you – and Roma made their interest clear immediately.

“Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again – so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be.

“It’s a massive honour to be the no.9 at this club and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team.”

