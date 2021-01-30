NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Chelsea 'disgusted' by racist abuse aimed at Reece James

Chelsea have released a statement condemning the racist abuse aimed at Reece James.

The 21-year-old posted an Instagram story showing that he had been racially abused on Friday night. 

James added: "Something needs to change."

And Chelsea followed up with a statement supporting James shortly after, labelling the abuse a 'completely unacceptable'. 

"Everyone at Chelsea FC is disgusted with the racist abuse Reece James received on social media on Friday evening," read a statement on the official Chelsea website.

"This club finds racism and all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. We totally condemn it.

"In sport, as in wider society, we must create a social media environment where hateful and discriminatory actions are as unacceptable online as they would be on the street.

"We add our voice to those urging social media platforms and regulatory authorities to take stronger, more effective and more urgent action against this despicable behaviour.

"Something needs to change and it needs to change now."

