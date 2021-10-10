Chelsea Dominate Ballon d'Or Shortlist Bragging Ten of Fifty Nominated Players

    • October 10, 2021
    Chelsea Dominate Ballon d'Or Shortlist Bragging One Fifth of Nominated Players

    A huge achievement.
    Author:

    The Ballon d'Or nominations are in and Chelsea have 10 players nominated out of a possible 50 across both the men's and women's group.

    There is a 30 man shortlist for the men, whilst the women have a shortlist of 20 players.

    The nominees for the prestigious award were revealed on Friday afternoon, which sees Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Romelu Lukaku and Mason Mount all included on the list for the men's team.

     Jorginho was named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year, while Kante picked up the UEFA Men's Midfielder of the Year award and could receive another award.

    Meanwhile, of the Women's team, Magdalena Eriksson, Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder, Jessie Fleming and Fran Kirby are nominated for the award.

    Edouard Mendy has not been included on this list because he has been nominated for the 2021 Yachine Trophy, not the 2021 Ballon d’Or award, due to his impressive performances in goal for Chelsea.

    Controversially, Antonio Rudiger has missed out on a nomination despite being up for UEFA Men's Defender of the Year and impressing over the past year.

    Chelsea make up a ten of the shortlisted 50 players across both gender groups and will be hoping to land either the winner, or at least in the top five for the award. 

