Chelsea Dominate Premier League Team of The Week After Norwich Thrashing

Five Chelsea players have made it into the Premier League's Team of the Week for match day nine of the 2021/22 campaign, after the west London side thrashed Norwich 7-0 on Saturday.

The tie included a hat trick from Mason Mount, screamers from Ben Chilwell, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James, as well as an own goal from Max Aarons.

The three points took Chelsea four points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table, before Liverpool closed the gap again with a 5-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

As per WhoScored.com, the Premier League Team of the Week for match day nine was dominated by Blues players, including an English triothat ran the show on Saturday.

England's Mason Mount, Reece James and Ben Chilwell made the team of the week with ratings of 10, 8.42 and 8.34 respectively.

Croatia's Mateo Kovacic and Brazil's Thiago Silva also made the lineup, scoring ratings of 9.48 and 7.58 respectively.

The 7-0 thrashing was the heaviest scoreline so far in this seasons Premier League campaign, taking home the headlines that day.

After a brief goal drought this season, Mount was over the moon to score three goals and take home the match ball.

“I’m gonna get it definitely boxed up, get it up in the house somewhere along with the shirt probably.

"It’s good for memories, to look back. It’ll probably take a little time for it to sink in, to score a hat-trick at the Bridge in front of the home fans is something you dream of.

"This is definitely a special day."

