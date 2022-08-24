Chelsea Draw Manchester City In The Carabao Cup Third Round Draw
Chelsea have drawn Manchester City away in the Carabao Cup third round draw.
The Blues were number eight in the draw and Pep Guardiola's side were number seventeen.
Last season saw Thomas Tuchel's men get to the final, where they lost on penalties to Liverpool FC after an eventful 120 minutes. Kepa Arrizabalaga was subbed on for the shootout but missed the decisive spot kick.
Read More
The fixture will take place at the Etihad Stadium in the week commencing November 7.
A good cup run this season could be crucial for Chelsea and could help them get their hands on silverware. There is a lot of competition from teams, such as Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.
The Anfield legends John Barnes and John Aldridge held the draw at the Tranmere, following their defeat to Newcastle earlier in the night.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Christian Pulisic On Loan From Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Schedule New Talks With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Agent
- Report: Leicester City's Welsey Fofana's 'Head Turned' By Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Set To Increase Bid To £50 million For Everton Star Anthony Gordon
- Pundit Slams Anthony Taylor for Missing ‘Blatant’ Decision vs Tottenham
- Opinion: Wilfried Zaha vs Anthony Gordon: Who Would Be A Better Signing For Chelsea?
- Report: Michy Batshuayi could be involved in Anthony Gordon to Chelsea deal
- Report: N'Golo Kante Could Be Out For A Month With Hamstring Injury