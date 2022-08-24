Chelsea Draw Manchester City In The Carabao Cup Third Round Draw

Chelsea have drawn Manchester City away in the Carabao Cup third round draw.

The Blues were number eight in the draw and Pep Guardiola's side were number seventeen.

Last season saw Thomas Tuchel's men get to the final, where they lost on penalties to Liverpool FC after an eventful 120 minutes. Kepa Arrizabalaga was subbed on for the shootout but missed the decisive spot kick.

MAGO / PA Images

The fixture will take place at the Etihad Stadium in the week commencing November 7.

A good cup run this season could be crucial for Chelsea and could help them get their hands on silverware. There is a lot of competition from teams, such as Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Anfield legends John Barnes and John Aldridge held the draw at the Tranmere, following their defeat to Newcastle earlier in the night.

