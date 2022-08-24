Skip to main content

Chelsea Draw Manchester City In The Carabao Cup Third Round Draw

Chelsea have drawn Manchester City away in the Carabao Cup third round draw.

The Blues were number eight in the draw and Pep Guardiola's side were number seventeen.

Last season saw Thomas Tuchel's men get to the final, where they lost on penalties to Liverpool FC after an eventful 120 minutes. Kepa Arrizabalaga was subbed on for the shootout but missed the decisive spot kick.

Kepa Arrizabalaga
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The fixture will take place at the Etihad Stadium in the week commencing November 7.

A good cup run this season could be crucial for Chelsea and could help them get their hands on silverware. There is a lot of competition from teams, such as Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Anfield legends John Barnes and John Aldridge held the draw at the Tranmere, following their defeat to Newcastle earlier in the night.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Carney Chukwuemeka
News

Carney Chukwuemeka ‘Deserves a Chance’ Against Leicester City Pundit Claims

By Charlie Webb
Tapsoba
Transfer News

Chelsea Eye Up Edmond Tapsoba If The Wesley Fofana Deal Falls Through

By Connor Dossi-White
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Hakim Ziyech Could Now Leave On A Permanent Deal After New Talks With Ajax

By Connor Dossi-White
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte
News

'Highly Provocative Act' - Independent Regulatory Commission On Thomas Tuchel Touchline Ban

By Melissa Edwards
Trevoh Chalobah
Transfer News

RB Leipzig Set To Join The Race For Chelsea Defender Trevoh Chalobah

By Connor Dossi-White
Tuchel and Kevin Friend
News

Thomas Tuchel Set To Sit Out Leicester City Match

By Luka Foley
Trevoh Chalobah
Transfer News

Trevoh Chalobah Monitored By Inter Milan As Italian Side Want Defender On Loan

By Luka Foley
Guro Reiten
News

'I Really Can't Wait' - Guro Reiten Extends Stay With Chelsea Women

By Melissa Edwards