Chelsea draw Nottingham Forest in FA Cup third round
Chelsea have been handed a home tie in the third round of the FA Cup after they were drawn with Championship side Nottingham Forest.
The Blues will enter the competition in the third round with the rest of the Premier League and Championship sides.
On Monday, they were given a home tie at Stamford Bridge against Nottingham Forest.
Chelsea were given this exact draw last season as the two sides came together in West London back in January.
That time, Chelsea beat the Reds 2-0 in West London, then managed by Maurizio Sarri.
But the Blues didn’t get too far into the latter rounds of the competition last season after they exited the competition in the fifth round after a defeat to Manchester United.
Frank Lampard had great success as a player in this competition, and will be looking to replicate it as a manager.
----------
Ties will be played on the weekend of the 4th of January.
Full draw:
Leicester City v Wigan Athletic
QPR v Swansea City
Fulham v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Wolves v Manchester United
Charlton Athletic v West Brom
Rochdale or Boston United v Newcastle United
Cardiff City v Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United
Oxford United v Exeter City or Hartlepool United
Sheffield United v AFC Fylde
Southampton v Huddersfield Town
Liverpool v Everton
Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town
Bournemouth v Luton Town
Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City or Ipswich Town
Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra v Barnsley
Manchester City v Port Vale
Middlesbrough v Tottenham
Reading v Blackpool
Watford v Tranmere Rovers
Preston v Norwich City
Millwall v Newport County
Crystal Palace v Derby County
Rotherham United v Hull City
Brentford v Stoke City
Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth
Arsenal v Leeds United
Gillingham v West Ham United
Burton Albion v Northampton Town
Burnley v Peterborough United
Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers
----------