Chelsea draw Nottingham Forest in FA Cup third round

Matt Debono

Chelsea have been handed a home tie in the third round of the FA Cup after they were drawn with Championship side Nottingham Forest.

The Blues will enter the competition in the third round with the rest of the Premier League and Championship sides.

On Monday, they were given a home tie at Stamford Bridge against Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea were given this exact draw last season as the two sides came together in West London back in January.

That time, Chelsea beat the Reds 2-0 in West London, then managed by Maurizio Sarri.

But the Blues didn’t get too far into the latter rounds of the competition last season after they exited the competition in the fifth round after a defeat to Manchester United.

Frank Lampard had great success as a player in this competition, and will be looking to replicate it as a manager.

----------

Ties will be played on the weekend of the 4th of January.

Full draw:

Leicester City v Wigan Athletic

QPR v Swansea City

Fulham v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Wolves v Manchester United

Charlton Athletic v West Brom

Rochdale or Boston United v Newcastle United

Cardiff City v Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United

Oxford United v Exeter City or Hartlepool United

Sheffield United v AFC Fylde

Southampton v Huddersfield Town

Liverpool v Everton

Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town

Bournemouth v Luton Town

Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City or Ipswich Town

Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra v Barnsley

Manchester City v Port Vale

Middlesbrough v Tottenham

Reading v Blackpool

Watford v Tranmere Rovers

Preston v Norwich City

Millwall v Newport County

Crystal Palace v Derby County

Rotherham United v Hull City

Brentford v Stoke City

Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth

Arsenal v Leeds United

Gillingham v West Ham United

Burton Albion v Northampton Town

Burnley v Peterborough United

Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers

----------

