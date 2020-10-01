2020/21 Champions League Draw: Chelsea to face Sevilla, FC Krasnodar and Rennes in Group E
Matt Debono
Chelsea have found out their group stage opponents for the 2020/21 Champions League campaign.
Frank Lampard's side have been drawn in Group E as the draw for the group stages was made in Geneva on Thursday afternoon.
They will face Sevilla, FC Krasnodar and Rennes in the group stages.
----------
Confirmed Groups:
Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, FC Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow
Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Borussia Monchengladbach
Group C: FC Porto, Manchester City, Olympiacos, Marseille
Group D: Liverpool, AFC Ajax, Atalanta BC, Midtjylland
Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, FC Krasnodar, Rennes
Group F: Zenit St Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge
Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencváros
Group H: PSG, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, İstanbul Başakşehir
----------
All of the fixtures details for each matchday of the 2020/21 Champions League group stages will be released on Friday 2 October.
----------
