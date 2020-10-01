SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
2020/21 Champions League Draw: Chelsea to face Sevilla, FC Krasnodar and Rennes in Group E

Matt Debono

Chelsea have found out their group stage opponents for the 2020/21 Champions League campaign.

Frank Lampard's side have been drawn in Group E as the draw for the group stages was made in Geneva on Thursday afternoon. 

They will face Sevilla, FC Krasnodar and Rennes in the group stages. 

----------

Confirmed Groups:

Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, FC Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C: FC Porto, Manchester City, Olympiacos, Marseille

Group D: Liverpool, AFC Ajax, Atalanta BC, Midtjylland

Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, FC Krasnodar, Rennes

Group F: Zenit St Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge

Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencváros

Group H: PSG, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, İstanbul Başakşehir

----------

All of the fixtures details for each matchday of the 2020/21 Champions League group stages will be released on Friday 2 October.

----------

