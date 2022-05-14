Chelsea Duo Mason Mount & Conor Gallagher Nominated for Premier League Young Player of the Season

Chelsea midfield pair Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher have been nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season Award.

Mount has impressed for Thomas Tuchel's side this year whilst Gallagher has impressed on loan at Crystal Palace.

The Premier League have confirmed the nominees, with two of Chelsea's brightest players up for the award.

Alognside the pair, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale, West Ham United's Declan Rice, Manchester City's Phil Foden and Gallagher's Palace teammate Tyrick Mitchell have also been nominated.

Mount has received praise from former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard in recent days for his development and achievements, hitting double figures for both goals and assists in the Premier League this season.

He said: "Mason is a fantastic player & I'm pleased he's getting those numbers. He's a player of such a high level and those numbers reflect it. Brilliant for him."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking last month, Mount admitted that he sets himself targets and wanted to reach double figures for goals and assists this season.

He said:"It has been a productive season for me. At the beginning of the season, it is something I looked at.

"You want to be that midfielder that gets into the box, is a threat and scores. That’s something that I have looked at and always wanted to be.

Gallagher could be set for a return to Chelsea, with a potential triumph in the individual award boosting his chance to return to Thomas Tuchel's side in midfield under the new ownership.

