Thiago Silva & Hakim Ziyech Named in Premier League Team of the Week After Spurs Win

Chelsea Duo Named in Premier League Team of the Week After Spurs Win

Chelsea duo Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech have both been included in WhoScored's Premier League Team of the Week. 

Thomas Tuchel's side beat Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge with a 2-0 win after goals from Silva and Ziyech in the second half.

Ziyech opened the scoring with a stunning, and unstoppable strike which curled into the top, top corner of Hugo Lloris' goal in the 47th minute. 

imago1009359746h

Silva doubled the lead eight minutes later with a glancing header into the bottom from Mason Mount's corner. 

A clean sheet and two goals for the Blues secured all three points, and also earned the Chelsea goalscoring pair a spot in the Team of the Week. 

WhoScored's Team of the Week XI: Pope, Trippier, Salisu, Silva, Roberton, Ziyech, Moutinho, Neves, Jota, Mbuemo, Toney

What was said of Hakim Ziyech's performance?

Read More

Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for the Moroccan who netted in consecutive league outings after his long-ranged strike against Brighton last Tuesday. 

"It was a very nice goal. The build-up was good, the movement from Hakim to bring him into the position and the goal was brilliant.

"It was one of the very nice goals so far and I am very happy because he deserves it today. It was a very important goal to give us the lead."

imago1009361740h (1)

Ziyech rated the strike, telling Sky Sports: "It was 10/10."

He added: "I wanted it in the top corner but it always the question if it goes in! The feeling of the game is amazing for us. I enjoyed it, it was a good game from us, created a lot of chances, playing good football and putting everyone in their strengths.

"You always want to have a good game, especially now when we have some days off. It is always good to have a win before that." 

imago1009359734h
