Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chelsea Duo Nominated for Prestigious FIFA Award

Author:

Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho have been nominated for the Best FIFA Player award. 

The Blues midfielders were crucial to the west London side's Champions League success last season.

Both were involved in Chelsea's starting XI in the 3-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday that solidified their place at the top of the Premier League table, with Kante scoring his second of the season. 

imago1008115720h

According to Arancha Rodriguez on Twitter, Kante and Jorginho are two of 11 nominees for the award.

The list also includes the likes of Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and former Blue Kevin De Bruyne.

Chelsea's duo have also been listed on the 30 man shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or award, alongside teammates Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku and captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Both have already picked up accolades this season, with Kante being crowned the UEFA Midfielder of the Year and Jorginho the UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

Read More

imago1008116225h

Kante joined the Blues from their previous opponents Leicester in 2016 and has since won the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup during his time in west London.

He has featured 229 times for Chelsea, scoring 13 and assisting ten.

Jorginho joined the club two years after Kante, arriving from Serie A side Napoli. Like his French teammate, the Italian has also enjoyed success in blue, with Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup medals to his name.

In 157 games for Chelsea, he has scored 20 goals and assisted five.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008117851h
News

Chelsea Duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho Nominated for Prestigious FIFA Award

44 seconds ago
imago1007596552h
News

Confirmed Juventus Team News Ahead of Champions League Clash vs Chelsea

20 minutes ago
imago1008136686h
News

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise On Chelsea's Reece James Ahead of Juventus Clash

45 minutes ago
imago1007480594h
Transfer News

Report: Mason Mount Close to Agreeing New Deal at Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1007585675h
News

'We Want to Win Every Game' - Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah Speaks Ahead of Juventus Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008151857h
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla's Jules Kounde Remains Primary Target For Chelsea Ahead of January Transfer Window

2 hours ago
imago1007587426h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Mateo Kovacic is Out of Clash Against Juventus

2 hours ago
imago0032638418h
News

'This is What He Created Here' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Roman Abramovich

2 hours ago