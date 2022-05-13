Chelsea Duo Ruled Out of The Action Ahead of FA Cup Final With Liverpool

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has ruled out Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell to play against Liverpool as the two sides face off on Saturday's FA Cup final.

The Blues have been without Hudson-Odoi now since early February, while Chilwell has watched the majority of the season from the sidelines ever since injuring his ACL back in November.

Now ahead of the west London side's last chance to lift some silverware this season, Tuchel has ruled the duo out once again.

IMAGO / Sportimage

“No, Callum is not available and Ben Chilwell also not, of course," he said in his pre-match press conference.

Two players who have struggled with fitness recently are Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante, the former of whom was forced off the pitch in his side's 3-0 win over Leeds midweek due to a poor challenge from Daniel James.

When asked whether he will gamble the duo ahead of Saturday's clash, Tuchel said the following:

“It is the moment to take a risk, yeah."

IMAGO / PA Images

He said the following on Friday about Kovacic's situation: “We tried today, actually. It’s pretty surprising to be in a situation where we can try it but Mateo wants to try it. Medical department gave the green light to try it.

"The ‘advantage’ is that the ligament is anyway torn from the last incident so there is no new injury but heavy pain, was heavily swollen.

"We are hoping that maybe time is enough for him to make it. We will try in two and a half hours in training and we will know more about it."

