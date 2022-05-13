Skip to main content

Chelsea Duo Ruled Out of The Action Ahead of FA Cup Final With Liverpool

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has ruled out Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell to play against Liverpool as the two sides face off on Saturday's FA Cup final.

The Blues have been without Hudson-Odoi now since early February, while Chilwell has watched the majority of the season from the sidelines ever since injuring his ACL back in November.

Now ahead of the west London side's last chance to lift some silverware this season, Tuchel has ruled the duo out once again.

imago1007476442h

“No, Callum is not available and Ben Chilwell also not, of course," he said in his pre-match press conference.

Two players who have struggled with fitness recently are Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante, the former of whom was forced off the pitch in his side's 3-0 win over Leeds midweek due to a poor challenge from Daniel James.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When asked whether he will gamble the duo ahead of Saturday's clash, Tuchel said the following:

“It is the moment to take a risk, yeah."

imago1011937237h

He said the following on Friday about Kovacic's situation: “We tried today, actually. It’s pretty surprising to be in a situation where we can try it but Mateo wants to try it. Medical department gave the green light to try it.

"The ‘advantage’ is that the ligament is anyway torn from the last incident so there is no new injury but heavy pain, was heavily swollen.

"We are hoping that maybe time is enough for him to make it. We will try in two and a half hours in training and we will know more about it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010222781h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Players & Staff Paid for Academy Tickets to FA Cup Final

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1009355678h (3)
News

Pre-Season: Chelsea Plans For United States Tour Confirmed as 3 Fixtures vs Club America, Charlotte & Arsenal Revealed

By Matt Debono51 minutes ago
imago1010237024h
News

Thomas Tuchel Talks Penalties Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Final Against Liverpool

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010714754h
Transfer News

Report: AFC Bournemouth Interested in Loan Move for Chelsea's Levi Colwill

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011451013h
News

Reece James: Chelsea Aiming to Win FA Cup Final Against Liverpool

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011956684h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Reach Agreement With Inter's Ivan Perisic

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011457072h
News

Thomas Tuchel Responds to Romelu Lukaku's Agent's Comments Over Chelsea Future

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011820169h
News

Todd Boehly Holds Positive Meetings With Chelsea Managers Thomas Tuchel & Emma Hayes

By Matt Debono4 hours ago