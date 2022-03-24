Chelsea Duo Trevoh Chalobah & Kai Havertz Nominated for March Premier League Player of the Month Award

Chelsea duo Trevoh Chalobah and Kai Havertz have been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month Award for March.

This comes as Chelsea won all three of their matches in March, scoring eight goals and conceding once in the process.

The Blues started the month with a fantastic 4-0 win at Burnley, with Havertz bagging a brace and Chalobah keeping a clean sheet at Turf Moor in defence.

The next match saw the pair both get on the scoresheet, with a 3-1 victory over Norwich City.

Then came Newcastle United, where Chalobah was at the centre of controversy as Toon fans believed he should have been penalised for bringing down Jacob Murphy in the box.

However, it was Havertz who stole the headlines once again and scored a late winner to see Chelsea come away with all three points in the tight affair.

Havertz has become Chelsea's go-to man upfront, displacing Club record signing Romelu Lukaku to become one of the first names on Thomas Tuchel's team sheet in recent months whilst Chalobah has come back from injury strong, cementing his place on the right of a back three and even at right back on ocassion.

It has been made ever more so impressive by the fact that Chelsea are performing in uncertain circumstances, with Roman Abramovich listing the Club for sale and news that the owner has been sanctioned by the UK Government, putting restrictions on the Club.

The Blues pair are joined by Aston Villa's Matty Cash, Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Dujan Kulusevski, Liverpool's Andy Robertson, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Brentford's Ivan Toney in the nominations.

