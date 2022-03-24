Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea Duo Trevoh Chalobah & Kai Havertz Nominated for March Premier League Player of the Month Award

Chelsea duo Trevoh Chalobah and Kai Havertz have been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month Award for March.

This comes as Chelsea won all three of their matches in March, scoring eight goals and conceding once in the process.

imago1010579134h

The Blues started the month with a fantastic 4-0 win at Burnley, with Havertz bagging a brace and Chalobah keeping a clean sheet at Turf Moor in defence.

The next match saw the pair both get on the scoresheet, with a 3-1 victory over Norwich City.

Then came Newcastle United, where Chalobah was at the centre of controversy as Toon fans believed he should have been penalised for bringing down Jacob Murphy in the box.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, it was Havertz who stole the headlines once again and scored a late winner to see Chelsea come away with all three points in the tight affair.

Havertz has become Chelsea's go-to man upfront, displacing Club record signing Romelu Lukaku to become one of the first names on Thomas Tuchel's team sheet in recent months whilst Chalobah has come back from injury strong, cementing his place on the right of a back three and even at right back on ocassion.

imago1010494722h

It has been made ever more so impressive by the fact that Chelsea are performing in uncertain circumstances, with Roman Abramovich listing the Club for sale and news that the owner has been sanctioned by the UK Government, putting restrictions on the Club.

The Blues pair are joined by Aston Villa's Matty Cash, Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Dujan Kulusevski, Liverpool's Andy Robertson, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Brentford's Ivan Toney in the nominations.

You can vote for your Premier League Player of the Month for March by visiting the EA Sports website and clicking here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010482573h (2)
News

Stephen Duval's Empowerment IP Submit £3.1BN Bid for Chelsea & Have Links to Conor McGregor

By Nick Emms54 minutes ago
imago1010608629h (2)
News

Boston Celtics & Atalanta Part Owner Stephen Pagliuca Submitted Bid for Chelsea & Could Join Consortium if Absent From Raine Shortlist

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010648076h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta on 'Unfamiliar' 2022 World Cup in Qatar During Winter

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010658732h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Discusses Chelsea's 'Difficult' Champions League Draw vs Real Madrid

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010595483h
News

Jorginho's Agent Provides Update on Chelsea Future Amid Juventus Interest

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1002504098h
Transfer News

Report: Eden Hazard's Chelsea Return Was Explored Before Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago0078499516h
News

Sir Martin Broughton's Chelsea Proposal Amongst 'Leading Contenders' Ahead of Raine Shortlist Announcement

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago0046129121h
News

Ricketts Family Bid for Chelsea Damaged by #NoToRicketts Twitter Campaign as Raine Group Set to Name Shortlist

By Nick Emms14 hours ago