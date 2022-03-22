Revealed: Chelsea Have 'Effectively Chosen' Preferred Bidders as Raine Announcement Imminent

Chelsea have bee put in charge of selecting the preferred bidders to secure a takeover, according to reports.

The sale of the club is being overseen by the Raine Group, an American merchant bank, but the final decision will be with Chelsea and the board.

Following the deadline last Friday, Raine have been reviewing credible bids with the club, with it claimed that there is less than 10 'serious bids'.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Now Ben Jacobs reports, alongside that a decision and shortlist of four will be announced by Thursday morning at the latest, that chairman Bruce Buck has had an input and Chelsea have 'effectively chosen' the list of preferred bidders to go through to the next stage of the takeover process.

The Times also back these claims up after reporting that one bidder, Sir Martin Broughton, confirmed the preferred bidders would be chosen by Buck, and directors Eugene Tenenbaum and Marina Granovskaia.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

All parties are now waiting to have a decision on who has made the four-party list, as Raine eye to proceed to the next step which will be to whittle down the four to its preferred bidder, to then be able to take them to UK Government for approval.

Once this has been completed, a licence can be granted for a sale to happen and then the new prospective owner/s will undergo the Premier League Owners and Directors' test before a sale can be fully confirmed.

Raine hope to get a sale over the line as soon as possible, with before April the target for the takeover to be signed, sealed and delivered.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube