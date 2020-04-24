Chelsea exercise option to extend Olivier Giroud's contract until 2021

Chelsea have exercised the option to extend forward Olivier Giroud's contract at the club by a further year.

The 33-year-old's current deal was set to expire this summer, but the Frenchman will now stay at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2021.

Giroud was heavily linked with a move away from the club in January, with Inter Milan and Lazio circling but Frank Lampard denied the forward a move due to failing to bring in a replacement.

Since then, Giroud has bagged his first goals of the Premier League campaign and his change of heart to want to remain in west London has now been agreed with Chelsea.

"It was a tough month for me," Giroud said in January. "I just spoke with the manager and I believed what he said, that I would get my chance and he has given me my chance. I have basically tried to give his confidence back on the pitch.

"The transfer window is behind me. I’m a Chelsea player, I’m happy here again and that’s the most important thing."

Now Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Giroud will remain a Chelsea player beyond the summer, and Lampard is looking to bolster his attacking force.

Napoli forward Dries Mertens was touted as a replacement for Giroud in January, however no move materialised but the Blues are back in for the Belgian.

Chelsea haven't given up hope of landing Mertens this summer, with Lampard making direct contact with the 32-year-old.

Chelsea have also been linked with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lyon forward Moussa Dembele and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner.

