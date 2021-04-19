NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea 'expected' to face Champions League expulsion following European Super League backing

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea could be thrown out of this season's Champions League on Friday, says Uefa executive committee member Jesper Moller. 

Thomas Tuchel's progressed into the last four last week after seeing off Porto in the quarter-finals and set up a semi-final clash against Real Madrid. 

But following the announcement and backing from Chelsea for the new European Super League, they are facing the prospect of being kicked out of this season's competitions. 

EzSt9WuVIAE3bza

That's according to Jesper Muller who spoke to broadcaster DR saying, "The clubs must go, and I expect that to happen on Friday. Then we have to find out how to finish (this season's) Champions League tournament. 

"There is an extraordinary executive committee meeting on Friday."

Chelsea believe they were backed into a corner and had no other choice but to agree to the new competition. They could earn up to €300 million in 'welcome bonuses'. 

They are set to face Real Madrid in the semi-finals and they along with Manchester City are also facing the threat of being thrown out, which could see PSG crowned as European Champions. 

What Thomas Tuchel said on the ESL

"I have known about it since yesterday," said Tuchel on the European Super League.

"But, I am here to be in the hardest competition, that is why I came here, this is what I love - to play in the hardest competitions in Europe. That’s what I am at Chelsea.

"As you know, I do not get too involved with the subjects around us, I am a bit sad that the subjects are there now as I was hoping to talk about the Man City game or, more importantly, the Brighton game.

"This is clearly not the case today but as you know, I am part of this club, I trust my club to make the right decisions. I think it is too early to judge everything and it is not my part.

"On my badge at Chelsea it says I have to play my role, everyone has to play their role and mine is to be a coach and to be focused. We have an important game coming up."

