Chelsea eye Raphael Varane as number one centre-back target

Chelsea have placed Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane at the top of their defensive summer shortlist.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have shown interest in the Frenchman as Thomas Tuchel's side look to bring in a new central defender this summer.

United are 'big admirers' of Varane, as per the Manchester Evening News, and Madrid are ready to sell Varane this summer to secure a transfer fee to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Varane is valued at around £60 million and a new claim from BILD's Christian Falk is that Varane is now Chelsea's number one centre-back target for the summer transfer window.

(Photo by Ruben Albarran / PRESSINPHOTO)

Real could be forced to sell due to their ongoing financial problems, which was worsened by the collapse of the European Super League.

Their president, Florentino Perez is happy for Varane to be at the club but won't stand in any player's way if they want to leave.

"Varane? I’m happy of our team... if players don't want to stay at Madrid they can leave," Perez told El Larguero.

Chelsea have also been linked with Niklas Sule of Bayern Munich and Atletico's Jose Gimenez. Liverpool appear to have won the race to land Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Last month, Tuchel refused to look ahead to the summer window, putting his trust in his current crop of players. "It is not time to reflect for the summer and other solutions, other than what we have," admitted the Chelsea head coach in March.

"We have guys that we are happy with and are looking for more solutions; we will try to help them."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube