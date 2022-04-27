Chelsea are said to be eyeing a pre-season return for Ben Chilwell as he gets involved in academy training next week, according to reports.

Chilwell has been out of action for the Blues since November after he sustained an injury to his ACL in their Champions League win against Juventus.

It would soon be revealed after the tie that he could not feature throughout the rest of the season, with Marcos Alonso filling in for him at left wing-back ever since.

According to Goal, Chilwell is set to take part in training with the club's academy from next week.

He will be with the U23s and complete 'solo sessions' as he looks to make a return to first team action.

Chilwell has featured 'in and around the first team squad as much as possible' practicing his ball work, and there is hope that the 25-year-old could return to the senior side for their pre-season preparations.

Chelsea are set to travel to the USA on tour ahead of the 22/23 campaign.

It was reported at the start of March that the defender could make a return sooner than originally expected, which is said to be down to the 'amount of prehab he had before heading into surgery'.

He joined the Blues in the summer of 2020 from Leicester City, and made 42 appearances in all competitions in his first season.

Chilwell made an impressive start to the current campaign as he got four goal contributions in 12 games before he sustained his injury against Juventus.

