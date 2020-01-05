Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea 'eyeing ambitious £60M move' for Bayern Munich full-back David Alaba

Matt Debono

Chelsea are considering making a sensational move for Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba this month. 

Frank Lampard is looking to bolster his squad in January having served the transfer embargo, and the Chelsea boss is targeting a full-back. 

Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri have failed to convince Lampard this season, with both being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge as the Blues boss is ready to part with the duo.

According to the Daily Mirror, Chelsea are keen to see whether they can strike a deal with Bayern Munich for the Austrian. 

The 27-year-old had 18 months remaining on his contract in Germany, and the Blues are ready to tempt him with a move to the Premier League. 

Back in August, Alaba refused to rule out a move away from Germany, and insisted he always looks for new challenges. 

"My focus is on Bayern," the 27-year-old said on his future at Bayern.

"I don’t know what will happen next year, but I have always stressed that I am a player looking for new challenges, whether that will be at Bayern or elsewhere, I cannot say."

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard on transfers after Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Brighton on New Years Day.

----------

Chelsea have been linked with other left-backs already this month - Ben Chilwell of Leicester City and FC Porto's Alex Telles have been speculated. 

Bayern Munich and Chelsea also meet next month in the last-16 of the Champions League in the two-legged affair. 

Defensively this season, Chelsea have been below par - conceding 29 goals in 21 Premier League outings - and with the constant change at left-back, Alaba could provide much needed stability into the Blues' backline whilst offering a threat going forward.

----------

