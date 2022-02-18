Thomas Tuchel Provides Mason Mount Update as Chelsea Eye Carabao Cup Final Return

Thomas Tuchel is hoping to welcome back Mason Mount against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final next weekend.

The 23-year-old came off in the first-half of Chelsea's extra-time 2-1 win over Palmeiras at the Club World Cup final last Saturday with an ankle injury.

Mount's ankle was strapped up and he left the ground on crutches and returned to London for scans. He was confirmed to have injured his ligaments which saw the Blues hope he would only miss two weeks of action.

Tuchel confirmed the status of the England international ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon at Selhurst Park.

Mount will miss the London derby and Tuchel believes he will be 'very, very close' for the Champions League tie against Lille next Tuesday. It's unlikely Mount will return then and so a comeback at Wembley is being eyed by the club.

“We will push for the League Cup final," Tuchel told the media on Friday afternoon. "We will push. He has injured ligaments in the very first minutes of the final unfortunately. Champions League seems to be very, very close. We will try hard for the League Cup final.”

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is available for selection following an Achilles injury, while Reece James' return date remains unclear as Tuchel also provided an injury on the right-back.

Tuchel added: "He is still in individual training, progression a lot and doing what you can do in individual training. We are waiting for him. The plan is he rejoins the group next week. It’s a long time, we are speaking seven or eight weeks. Everyone in the physical department is doing an excellent job. Once he is in the team training we can rely he did a lot and is ready to be under certain amounts of pressure and of freedom of movement, acceleration. Otherwise they will not give him free for team training.

“I don’t know (when he will play), every time I say now I will be wrong, guessing. I hope to have him back in team training then I can give more insight.”

