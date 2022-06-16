Chelsea Face Former Manager And Club Legend Frank Lampard in First Game Of The Season Against Everton at Goodison Park

The retired midfielder will come up against his former side on 6th August as he will look to start the season in a more positive light than the last.

When the sides faced last season, only managed to take a point from the two games.

The second game, where Lampard had taken charge of the Merseyside team, ended 1-1, with Mason Mount's 70th minute opener being cancelled out by young defender Jarrad Branthwaite's effort just four minutes later.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Everton in Lampard's only job since leaving Chelsea in January 2021. He joined the club in a scrap for relegation after a run of woeful results led by Rafa Benitez.

The fight to avoid the drop came to the penultimate game of the season, where Everton faced Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, and needed a win to secure safety.

The side went 0-2 down at half time, before fighting back to win 3-2 in the second half.

Chelsea will be the first league game since that emotional night to be played at the ground.

During his time playing for Chelsea, the midfielder won a collection of individual and team achievements, including winning the Premier League three times, the FA Cup four times and the 2011-12 UEFA Champions League.

