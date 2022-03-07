Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea Fan & Deputy Prime Minister Raab: Abramovich Chants During Ukraine Applause 'Totally Wrong'

United Kingdom Deputy Prime Minister and Chelsea fan Dominic Raab has condemned the actions of Blues fans against Burnley in the Premier League.

The Blues travelled to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon, where they beat the home side 4-0 with all four goals coming in the second half.

The Chelsea fans were heard chanting Roman Abramovich's name during the minutes applause for Ukraine at the beginning of their clash with Burnley.

When asked about the chants on BBC's Sunday Morning, via Mirror Sport, Deputy Prime Minister Raab condemned the actions.

imago1010362173h

He said: "I'm a Chelsea fan and I think it's totally wrong.

"It would be a minority of fans doing it, and I thought Thomas Tuchel, the manager, was quite right to come out and be clear about his disagreement with that."

Read More

The praise for Tuchel comes after the German encouraged Blues fans to support their team but show solidarity and unity with Ukriane.

imago0152618258h

"It's not the moment to do this," he said, as quoted by football.london. "Listen, if we show solidarity we show solidarity and we should do it together.

"We take the knee together and if an important person from our club or another club unfortunately dies, we show a minute of respect.

"It's not the moment to give other messages. It's the moment to show respect.

"We should stand together as a club. It's not the moment for other messages."

The Blues face Norwich City next in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009567917h
News

Date Set for Chelsea's FA Cup Quarter Final Clash vs Middlesbrough

By Nick Emms13 minutes ago
imago1009585770h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Chelsea Don't Need to Be Concerned About Andreas Christensen Joining Barcelona

By Joel Middleton45 minutes ago
imago1010338757h
News

Revealed: Chelsea Duo Were Unaware of Roman Abramovich Sale During Luton Town Clash

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1008114257h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Injuries to Ben Chilwell & Reece James Led to Chelsea Struggles

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0041027187h
News

Report: Chelsea Fear Granovskaia, Buck & Cech Will Follow Abramovich's Exit

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010364618h
News

Thomas Tuchel Drops Reece James Selection Hint Ahead of Norwich City Clash

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010318694h
News

Report: Roman Abramovich Could Still Own Chelsea in Summer Despite Sale Statement

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1009227635h
Transfer News

Revealed: Details of Tiemoue Bakayoko's AC Milan Loan & Purchase Clause Amid Chelsea Return Links

By Nick Emms5 hours ago