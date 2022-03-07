Chelsea Fan & Deputy Prime Minister Raab: Abramovich Chants During Ukraine Applause 'Totally Wrong'

United Kingdom Deputy Prime Minister and Chelsea fan Dominic Raab has condemned the actions of Blues fans against Burnley in the Premier League.

The Blues travelled to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon, where they beat the home side 4-0 with all four goals coming in the second half.

The Chelsea fans were heard chanting Roman Abramovich's name during the minutes applause for Ukraine at the beginning of their clash with Burnley.

When asked about the chants on BBC's Sunday Morning, via Mirror Sport, Deputy Prime Minister Raab condemned the actions.

IMAGO / Action Plus

He said: "I'm a Chelsea fan and I think it's totally wrong.

"It would be a minority of fans doing it, and I thought Thomas Tuchel, the manager, was quite right to come out and be clear about his disagreement with that."

The praise for Tuchel comes after the German encouraged Blues fans to support their team but show solidarity and unity with Ukriane.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

"It's not the moment to do this," he said, as quoted by football.london. "Listen, if we show solidarity we show solidarity and we should do it together.

"We take the knee together and if an important person from our club or another club unfortunately dies, we show a minute of respect.

"It's not the moment to give other messages. It's the moment to show respect.

"We should stand together as a club. It's not the moment for other messages."

The Blues face Norwich City next in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

