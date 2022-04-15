Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea Fan Objection Understood to Not Have Played Part in Ricketts Family Investment Group's Bid Withdrawal

Chelsea supporter objections around the Ricketts family patriarch Joe Ricketts' historic emails are understood not to have played any part in the withdrawal of the bid.

Many of the Blues faithful were against the Ricketts Family Investment Group's bid for Chelsea due to Joe Ricketts' controversial leaked emails in the past.

However, it is understood that this did not play a part in the group withdrawing their bid for Chelsea.

imago0046129121h (4)

It was previously reported that while sections of Chelsea’s support have tried to oppose the Ricketts’ bid due to historic Islamaphobic emails sent by the head of the family, Joe, they have been considered throughout as one of the strongest bidders and their record owning the Chicago Cubs, as well work in the community, will be well-received by the Government.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, the bid has now been withdrawn and the race to buy Chelsea is between three parties; Todd Boehly's, Sir Martin Broughton's and Stephen Pagliuca's.

imago0154270785h

Chelsea fans started the '#NoToRicketts' Twitter campaign, showing their discontent with the potential new owners but this backlash is said to have not played a part in the withdrawal of the bid, according to Nick Purewal.

The Ricketts Family Investment Group opted to not submit a final bid due to consortium members being unable to agree the final composition of their offer.

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful in the bid to take over from Roman Abramovich, with the final days of the race approaching as final bids have been submitted.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011174799h
News

Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Verdict on Demanding Fixture Schedule at Chelsea

By Nick Emms9 minutes ago
imago1010338772h
News

Ricketts Family Investment Group Withdraw Bid for Chelsea

By Nick Emms14 minutes ago
imago1002195915h (1)
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | FA Cup

By Matt Debono35 minutes ago
imago1010994048h
News

Romelu Lukaku Hands Chelsea Fitness Boost Ahead of Crystal Palace FA Cup Semi-Final

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011011018h
News

Thomas Tuchel Glad He Isn't Involved in Chelsea Takeover Talks as Deadline Passes

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011294983h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Confident & Upset After Champions League Exit Despite Real Madrid Win

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011243352h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea's Decision to Reject Crystal Palace Request to Play Conor Gallagher in FA Cup Semi-Final

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010294460h (1)
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Semi-Final vs Crystal Palace

By Matt Debono and Nick Emms2 hours ago