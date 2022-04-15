Chelsea Fan Objection Understood to Not Have Played Part in Ricketts Family Investment Group's Bid Withdrawal

Chelsea supporter objections around the Ricketts family patriarch Joe Ricketts' historic emails are understood not to have played any part in the withdrawal of the bid.

Many of the Blues faithful were against the Ricketts Family Investment Group's bid for Chelsea due to Joe Ricketts' controversial leaked emails in the past.

However, it is understood that this did not play a part in the group withdrawing their bid for Chelsea.

It was previously reported that while sections of Chelsea’s support have tried to oppose the Ricketts’ bid due to historic Islamaphobic emails sent by the head of the family, Joe, they have been considered throughout as one of the strongest bidders and their record owning the Chicago Cubs, as well work in the community, will be well-received by the Government.

However, the bid has now been withdrawn and the race to buy Chelsea is between three parties; Todd Boehly's, Sir Martin Broughton's and Stephen Pagliuca's.

Chelsea fans started the '#NoToRicketts' Twitter campaign, showing their discontent with the potential new owners but this backlash is said to have not played a part in the withdrawal of the bid, according to Nick Purewal.

The Ricketts Family Investment Group opted to not submit a final bid due to consortium members being unable to agree the final composition of their offer.

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful in the bid to take over from Roman Abramovich, with the final days of the race approaching as final bids have been submitted.

