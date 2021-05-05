Chelsea fans allowed to return to Stamford Bridge for final home game of 2020/21 season

Chelsea will welcome fans back against Leicester City for their final Premier League home game of the 2020/21 campaign.

It has been confirmed by the league that the final two matchweeks will be allowed to have fans return, however only home fans can attend - no visiting supporters will be in attendance.

This is subject to Government guidelines and restrictions which are set to be lifted from May 17.

What the Premier League has said

In a statement released on Wednesday: "The Premier League has today confirmed that the final two Matchweeks of the 2020/21 season will be limited to home fans, subject to the Government easing lockdown restrictions in the United Kingdom.

"Supporters are expected to be able to return to stadiums from 17 May in a reduced capacity, pending the final Government decision on planned Step 3 conditions, which will be announced no later than 10 May.

"The Premier League last week confirmed fixtures have been rescheduled to provide an opportunity for each club to host one home match with supporters before the end of the season.

"Matchweek 37 will now be played on 18-19 May, with the final matches of the season kicking off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 23 May as planned.

"Following consultation with clubs, it was agreed matches would not be open to away supporters due to varying operational challenges across the League and the need to deliver a consistent approach, while maximising the opportunity for home-fan attendance.

"The safety and security of supporters is of paramount importance. Clubs have a proven track record of providing COVID-safe environments and have operational plans in place ready to safely welcome supporters back to their stadiums.

"Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and this marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021/22 season."

How the decisions affects Chelsea and its supporters

Chelsea are set to face Leicester City in their final home match of the season, which is set to be rescheduled due to their participation in the FA Cup final, which is also against the Foxes.

They will then travel to Villa Park on the last day of the season to face Aston Villa.

