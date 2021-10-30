Chelsea Fans React to Carabao Cup Quarter Final Draw

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to their side's Carabao Cup quarter-final draw which sees the Blues face Brentford.

The winner of the tie will progress into the semi-final, where they will play over two legs to determine who progresses to the final.

The Blues fans have taken to Twitter to react to the draw.

There has been some negative reaction to the news that Chelsea will face Brentford after Thomas Tuchel's side struggled against the Bees in the Premier League, requiring Edouard Mendy to put in a man of the match performance to keep a clean sheet.

Here's what has been said regarding the draw:

Full confirmed draw:

Tottenham vs West Ham United

Arsenal vs Sunderland

Brentford vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Leicester

