Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Reaction: Chelsea fans pleased to avoid Manchester United after drawing Leicester City in FA Cup quarter-finals

Matt Debono

Chelsea fans have reacted on social media after the Blues were drawn against Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals. 

Frank Lampard's side will travel to the King Power Stadium at the end of March to face Brendan Rodgers' side. 

They got into the last eight after beating Premier League leaders Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening, after goals from Willian and Ross Barkley dumped the Reds out of the cup.

Following the draw, Chelsea supporters were in high spirits after drawing the Foxes:

----------

----------

FULL LIST OF QUARTER-FINAL TIES

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Norwich City vs Derby County or Manchester United

Leicester City vs Chelsea

Ties will be played on the weekend of the 21st and 22nd March - official fixture dates will be announced in due course.

----------

What do you make of the Blues' draw to face Leicester City? Let us know your thoughts below!

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea handed away tie against Leicester City in FA Cup quarter-finals

Chelsea have been drawn against Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Matt Debono

Live updates: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup

Follow here for live updates as Chelsea take on Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

FA Cup quarter-final draw simulator: Chelsea to face Derby County/Manchester United

The draw for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup takes place on Wednesday evening, and Absolute Chelsea simulated the fixtures ahead of the draw.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea 'really interested' in Porto's Alex Telles - talks remain ongoing

Talks are ongoing between Chelsea and Porto for full-back Alex Telles, with a summer move on the cards for the Brazilian.

Matt Debono

Coronavirus: Lampard and Klopp reveal concerns, Premier League offers advice

Frank Lampard and Jurgen Klopp have revealed their concerns over the spread of coronavirus, which has caused disruption to the world of sport.

Matt Debono

Kurt Zouma: Chelsea need to keep mentality shown against Liverpool

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has hailed the Blues' performance against Liverpool after dumping the Reds out of the FA Cup.

Matt Debono

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw? TV channel and Chelsea's ball number confirmed

Chelsea will find out their sixth round opponents in the FA Cup on Wednesday evening after securing progression following a 2-0 victory against Liverpool.

Matt Debono

Lampard: Pedro can be a key player for Chelsea in season run-in

Frank Lampard has praised Chelsea winger Pedro following his outstanding performance against Liverpool.

Matt Debono

Ornstein: Early indications suggest Jadon Sancho not a deal for Chelsea

Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, but a deal to join the Blues is unlikely.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Liverpool win template for quality, spirit and work ethic needed

Frank Lampard was impressed by Chelsea's FA Cup performance which saw them see off Premier League leaders Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono