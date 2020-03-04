Reaction: Chelsea fans pleased to avoid Manchester United after drawing Leicester City in FA Cup quarter-finals
Matt Debono
Chelsea fans have reacted on social media after the Blues were drawn against Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Frank Lampard's side will travel to the King Power Stadium at the end of March to face Brendan Rodgers' side.
They got into the last eight after beating Premier League leaders Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening, after goals from Willian and Ross Barkley dumped the Reds out of the cup.
Following the draw, Chelsea supporters were in high spirits after drawing the Foxes:
----------
----------
FULL LIST OF QUARTER-FINAL TIES
Sheffield United vs Arsenal
Newcastle United vs Manchester City
Norwich City vs Derby County or Manchester United
Leicester City vs Chelsea
Ties will be played on the weekend of the 21st and 22nd March - official fixture dates will be announced in due course.
----------
What do you make of the Blues' draw to face Leicester City? Let us know your thoughts below!
----------