Chelsea fans have reacted on social media after the Blues were drawn against Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Frank Lampard's side will travel to the King Power Stadium at the end of March to face Brendan Rodgers' side.

They got into the last eight after beating Premier League leaders Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening, after goals from Willian and Ross Barkley dumped the Reds out of the cup.

Following the draw, Chelsea supporters were in high spirits after drawing the Foxes:

FULL LIST OF QUARTER-FINAL TIES

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Norwich City vs Derby County or Manchester United

Leicester City vs Chelsea

Ties will be played on the weekend of the 21st and 22nd March - official fixture dates will be announced in due course.

What do you make of the Blues' draw to face Leicester City? Let us know your thoughts below!

