Reaction: Chelsea supporters hope Jurgen Klopp sticks to his word following FA Cup draw

Matt Debono

Chelsea supporters have reacted to the Emirates FA Cup draw after the Blues were handed a home tie.

Frank Lampard's side will face either Shrewsbury Town or Liverpool in the Fifth Round, after the 2-1 win against Hull City at the KCOM Stadium in the Fourth Round.

Jurgen Klopp's side were pegged back after being two nil up against Shrewsbury Town, but the League One side rescued the tie to set up a replay at Anfield. 

Here's how the Blues contingent responded following the outcome of the draw: 

