Newcastle United vs Chelsea: Blues fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI

Matt Debono

Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to Frank Lampard naming his starting XI to face Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Lampard's side have a poor record in the north east and will be hoping to make it two wins from eight games at St. James Park on Saturday lunchtime as domestic football returns following the international break. 

Chelsea are in a rich vein of form, unbeaten in eight in all competitions, they have a chance of going to the top of the table momentarily with a win against Steve Bruce side.

----------

Chelsea XI to face Newcastle United: Mendy; James, Zouma, Rudiger, Chilwell; Kante, Mount, Kovacic; Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

Bench: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

----------

Here's how Blues fans have reacted on social media:

----------

