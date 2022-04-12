Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday evening.

The Blues are looking to overcome the two-goal defecit in order to qualify for the Champions League semi-finals.

Tuchel has made several changes to the team that lost 3-1 against Los Blancos at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea XI to face Real Madrid: Mendy, James, Rudiger, Silva, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Werner, Mount, Havertz

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Christensen, Jorginho, Pulisic, Chalobah, Saul, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Vale

Edouard Mendy plays infront of what could be seen as a back three or four depending on the position of Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

N'Golo Kante is preferred in midfield alongside former Real Madrid man Mateo Kovacic.

Timo Werner starts in attack after an impressive display against Southampton on Saturday, netting two goals at St Mary's.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

