Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'Bold' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Real Madrid

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday evening.

The Blues are looking to overcome the two-goal defecit in order to qualify for the Champions League semi-finals.

Tuchel has made several changes to the team that lost 3-1 against Los Blancos at Stamford Bridge.

imago1011175855h

Chelsea XI to face Real Madrid: Mendy, James, Rudiger, Silva, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Werner, Mount, Havertz

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Christensen, Jorginho, Pulisic, Chalobah, Saul, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Vale

Edouard Mendy plays infront of what could be seen as a back three or four depending on the position of Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

N'Golo Kante is preferred in midfield alongside former Real Madrid man Mateo Kovacic.

Timo Werner starts in attack after an impressive display against Southampton on Saturday, netting two goals at St Mary's.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010075105h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Real Madrid vs Chelsea | Champions League

By Nick Emms28 minutes ago
imago1008434006h (1)
News

Report: Juventus 'Continuing' Talks With Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Ahead of Summer Move

By Nick Emms50 minutes ago
imago1011140119h
News

Kai Havertz Reflects on Chelsea's Champions League Win Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011130599h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus 'Working' On Signing Chelsea's Jorginho Amid PSG & Barcelona Interest

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010114114h
News

Report: Newcastle Target Chelsea's Neil Bath & Jim Fraser in Academy Swoop

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago0154270785h
News

Tom Ricketts Praises Lord Bilimoria After Naming Him in Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago0137574661h
News

Lord Bilimoria Praises Ricketts Family for 'Track Record' Ahead of Final Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago0004808629h (1)
News

Stephen Pagliuca Hints at Atalanta Share Sale as He Confirms Chelsea Bid Will Meet UEFA Approval

By Nick Emms5 hours ago