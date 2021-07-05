Chelsea Fans Set for Major Boost Ahead of New Season

The fans will finally be able to support the Blues from SW3.

Chelsea fans are set to receive a boost as Premier League stadiums will welcome back crowds at full capacity for the new season in August.

Throughout the recent COVID-19 pandemic, fans have not been able to watch their football teams in the stadium at full capaity as England had restrictions in place.

According to The Mirror, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to unveil plans that will see these restrictions lifted, with social distancing scrapped from Monday 19 July.

The Blues had been mainly playing in empty stadiums Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

This announcement was set to take place last month but had been postponed due to the rise in Coronavirus cases in England.

These relexations of the rules will arrive in time for the new Premier League season on August 13 as the 2021/22 season looks to welcome back fans.

Chelsea's European Championship winning season was mostly played behind closed doors, with Chelsea fans allowed in to watch their team lift the Champions League in Porto - however, at a reduced capacity.

Chelsea fans showed their support for the Blues at Stamford Bridge ahead of the European Final Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The Blues also saw their fans return in a reduced capacity for Premier League matches against Leeds United and Leicester City but with restrictions set to be lifted, Chelsea fans will be able to welcome home their European Champions on the opening weekend against Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace.

With the news that fans will be allowed back into stadiums, Thomas Tuchel's men will be looking forward to playing infront of a packed out Stamford Bridge next season.

Fans have been allowed into Euro 2020 games and 60,000 are expected to attend England's semi-final match against Denmark as the Three Lions hope to book their place in the Wembley final.

