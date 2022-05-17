Chelsea Fans Set to Unveil Thomas Tuchel Banner at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea fans are set to unveil a banner of Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge this week.

The German boss joined the Blues in January 2021 and has been very successful at Stamford Bridge ever since his arrival.

Tuchel won the club's second ever Champions League title just four months into the job, as well as guiding Chelsea to Super Cup and Club World Cup success this season.

In a picture posted by WE ARE THE SHED on Twitter, it seems as though Blues fans are set to unveil a banner showing their support to the manager.

It could make its first appearance at Stamford Bridge this week as Chelsea compete in their final two games of the season.

Tuchel's side will host Leicester City and Watford in their remaining matches of the Premier League season as they look to round off the campaign in strong fashion.

Chelsea will only now be competing for third place in the table as their participation in the UEFA Champions League was confirmed on Monday night.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Arsenal's 2-0 loss away at Newcastle United means that the Blues will now mathematically finish in the top four of the Premier League.

They are currently two points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur who lie fourth in the table, with Spurs beating their North London rivals on Thursday before defeating Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

However if Chelsea beat Leicester on Thursday evening then they will secure third place, which will be an improvement on their fourth placed finish last season.

