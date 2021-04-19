Chelsea fans to voice European Super League concerns at Stamford Bridge ahead of Brighton clash

Chelsea supporters will head to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening to voice their concerns over the new European Super League [ESL] which the Blues, among 11 other teams, have agreed to join.

It was announced on Sunday night that Chelsea were one of the teams to back the plans for a new ESL competition, which could start as early as August.

Chelsea are among the six English sides to have signed up to the new proposal. It has seen Thomas Tuchel's side leave the European Club Association.

They face Brighton in the Premier League in west London on Tuesday, and the backlash will certainly disrupt preparations ahead of the league clash which could prove meaningless come the end of the season.

And Chelsea supporters, despite not being allowed to enter the ground, aren't letting the decision made by the club to go away quietly.

Fan group WeAreTheShed has confirmed supporters will gather outside the ground ahead of the game to voice their displeasure.

"Supporters will be heading to The Bridge tomorrow from 5.30 to make their voices heard in the absence of being inside the ground," read a post on Twitter.

"This is not aimed at the team but the board.

"Take banners, take signs but remain socially distant and wear a face covering if you can."

Chelsea confirmed their involvement with a club statement on Sunday.

"Chelsea FC has today joined eleven of Europe’s leading clubs in forming a new mid-week competition, the European Super League.

"A joint statement released by all twelve founding clubs is below. Further information will be provided in due course.

"We look forward to working with all key stakeholders, particularly our supporters, as this competition develops."

