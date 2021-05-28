Chelsea Favourite Cesar Azpilicueta Praises 'Remarkable' Job Done by Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich

Chelsea defender César Azpilicueta has paid tribute to the contribution of the club owner and hierarchy to his side's success throughout his time at the club.

The 31-year-old joined the Blues in the summer of 2012 after they'd just been crowned Champions League winners after a nerve-wracking win in the final against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

"Since I came here I have seen a real desire not just to win on the pitch but also the work in the community," said the Spaniard ahead of Saturday's final against Manchester City, as quoted by Football London.

Since his switch to Stamford Bridge, the defender has won two Premier League titles [2015 and 2017], two Europa Leagues [2013 and 2019], and a host of other domestic silverware.

He added: "In the last couple of months with the pandemic. That is the only thing I can say.

"He [Roman Abramovich] is the owner, always showed the desire to make the club winners and try to get the best for the club.

"But I don't want it to stop there, he and everybody in the club do an amazing job. It is remarkable."

