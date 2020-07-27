Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Chelsea favourites to retain out-of-contract Willian this summer

Matt Debono

Chelsea are favourites to keep hold of Brazilian winger Willian this summer with the 31-year-old out-of-contract. 

Willian signed a new short-term deal to see out the remainder of the season and was expected to leave Chelsea after seven years at the club. 

Negotiations over a new deal in west London had stalled after Willian made it clear he wanted a new three-year-deal while Chelsea only wanted to offer him a further two years.

According to Sky Sports, Frank Lampard's side are now favourites to keep the Brazilian and the Blues boss is hopeful that a breakthrough can be made, as a deal could be agreed by the end of the week. 

Tottenham and Arsenal had shown interest in the Brazilian, but it appears he could be staying at the club next season. 

Willian missed Chelsea's final day win against Wolves which saw them clinch a top-four spot, that will see them play in the Champions League next season. 

"Well done today lads! The first goal of the season is done: top 4 in the Premier League," Willian wrote on Twitter. 

He was absent from the side after confirming he didn't recover in time for the match following Chelsea's defeat to Liverpool earlier in the week.

"I did treatment until the last minute to be able to be in the field, but this time, unfortunately, it will not be possible."

Lampard did though confirm that Pedro has played his final game for the club after he was brought on in the final stages for his last appearance for the Blues.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Negotiations between Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen for Kai Havertz 'getting hot'

Chelsea's move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz is heating up after they clinched Champions League football next season.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard 'really pleased' to have key player Olivier Giroud ahead of next season

Frank Lampard has expressed his delight over the performances of Olivier Giroud since January in the Premier League and is confident in him playing a similar role next season despite the arrival of German international Timo Werner in the summer.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard hails importance of Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Frank Lampard highlighted the importance of Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta to the squad this season and believes that his sensational performances have set the standard for the rest of the players in the squad at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard reveals why he dropped Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga against Wolves

Willy Caballero was selected to start in Chelsea's 2-0 win against Wolves after Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped by Frank Lampard.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard sends message to Pedro after confirming he's played last game for Chelsea

Frank Lampard praised the impact of Spanish international Pedro on the Chelsea squad and wished him all the best after confirming his departure from Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard: Mason Mount will only get better at Chelsea

Mason Mount opened the scoring from a free-kick in Chelsea's 2-0 win against Wolves in the Premier League and Frank Lampard insists he will only get better.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea won't get too excited after top-four finish

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is looking ahead to bigger and better things after admitting they won't get carried away following qualification for next season's Champions League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard 'delighted and proud' after Chelsea clinch Champions League qualification

Frank Lampard was delighted with Chelsea's performance in their 2-0 win against Wolves in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 2-0 Wolves: Mount and Giroud secure top-four spot for the Blues

Chelsea secured a top-four spot on the final day of the season after beating Wolves 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

The team news is in from West London ahead of the final day clash between Chelsea and Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies