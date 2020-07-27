Chelsea favourites to retain out-of-contract Willian this summer

Chelsea are favourites to keep hold of Brazilian winger Willian this summer with the 31-year-old out-of-contract.

Willian signed a new short-term deal to see out the remainder of the season and was expected to leave Chelsea after seven years at the club.

Negotiations over a new deal in west London had stalled after Willian made it clear he wanted a new three-year-deal while Chelsea only wanted to offer him a further two years.

According to Sky Sports, Frank Lampard's side are now favourites to keep the Brazilian and the Blues boss is hopeful that a breakthrough can be made, as a deal could be agreed by the end of the week.

Tottenham and Arsenal had shown interest in the Brazilian, but it appears he could be staying at the club next season.

Willian missed Chelsea's final day win against Wolves which saw them clinch a top-four spot, that will see them play in the Champions League next season.

"Well done today lads! The first goal of the season is done: top 4 in the Premier League," Willian wrote on Twitter.

He was absent from the side after confirming he didn't recover in time for the match following Chelsea's defeat to Liverpool earlier in the week.

"I did treatment until the last minute to be able to be in the field, but this time, unfortunately, it will not be possible."

Lampard did though confirm that Pedro has played his final game for the club after he was brought on in the final stages for his last appearance for the Blues.

