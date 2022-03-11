Chelsea Fearful Club Cannot Complete Season Under Current Licence Terms Following Abramovich Sanction

Chelsea are fearful that the Club cannot complete the season under the current terms of their licence, granted by the United Kingdom government after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

The club were given a special licence to continue with football related activities but the sale effectively bars the sale of the club following Abramovich’s sanctioning.

Chelsea's special license takes effect from March 10 2022 and expires on May 31 2022. HM Treasury may vary, revoke or suspend this licence at any time and the details have been revealed.

However, as per Telegraph Football, Chelsea are concerned that they cannot complete the season under the current terms of the licence.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea were banned from selling tickets for matches, with only season ticket holders able to attend matches until the end of the season.

Furthermore, the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

The report states that Chelsea believe the club needs ticket sales to bring in enough revenue to remain operational. whilst the £20,000 cap on travel would not have covered the cost of going to Norwich City in the Premier League on Thursday.

The Telegraph continues to stata: "Chelsea were told that the cost of hosting a home game must not exceed £500,000, but the Government have been informed that it costs between £800,000 to £1million to stage a Premier League match."

IMAGO / PA Images

Therefore, the Blues have appealed to the government that they can not provide the security, stewardship and catering in some areas of Stamford Bridge, leaving the only options to shut part of the stadium.

Whilst the licence is not expected to be changed in time for Sunday's clash against Newcastle United, it could be changed in the future.

Matchday programmes will not be on sale at Stamford Bridge, with the megastore closed until further notice.

It remains to be seen as to whether the government will change the licence but it would make sense to offer a helping hand to Chelsea.

