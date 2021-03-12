NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea feel 'vindicated' over decision to sack Frank Lampard after Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten start

Chelsea believe their decision to sack Frank Lampard for Thomas Tuchel has proven to be the correct one.

Lampard was sacked at the end of January after a poor run of form which saw Chelsea hanging at the bottom end of the top half in the Premier League.

Tuchel's appointment raised eyebrows and questioned the lack of loyalty shown towards Lampard, but the form shown under the German has quickly evaded any concerns over his arrival.

sipa_32100133

11 games in and Chelsea are yet to suffer defeat - winning eight and drawing three in all competitions.

It has put Chelsea in the driving seat in the race for top four, while the Blues have a quarter-final FA Cup tie awaiting them later this month as well as a second-leg Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid which they are in charge of following a 1-0 win in the first-leg.

And as per ESPN, Tuchel's instant impact has left senior figures at the club feeling 'vindicated' over their decision to change managers mid-season.

A source said: "It shows we know what we are doing."

sipa_32563842

The report also states that 'players have embraced Tuchel's highly tactical approach and his vocal personality during games, believing it has given the team the structure and certainty it lacked under Lampard, citing the upturn in performances in players such as Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Marcos Alonso - all of whom struggled under Lampard - as proof of Tuchel's impact'.

The picture is far from finished at Chelsea under Tuchel, as the German has reiterated on several occasions, but the start he has made is both impressive and positive moving forward.

sipa_32563317
