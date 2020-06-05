Confirmed dates and times for Chelsea's opening three Premier League games

Chelsea's return to the Premier League season has been confirmed after their first three games back were announced.

Frank Lampard's side have been out of action since March following the coronavirus crisis but will return to league action in just over two weeks time.

The Premier League has confirmed the dates and times for the Blues' first three fixtures.

Chelsea will travel to Villa Park on Sunday 21 June to face Aston Villa, which will be at 16:15 UK time.

Lampard's side will then welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge on Thursday 25 June, with kick-off at 20:15 UK time.

The third and final Premier League game confirmed for Chelsea will be on Wednesday 1 July where West Ham will host the Blues, also at 20:15 UK time.

