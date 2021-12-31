Romelu Lukaku's Recent 'Unhappy' Comments Forced Chelsea Into Crisis Mode

Chelsea were believed to be in crisis mode on Thursday evening when Romelu Lukaku's recent comments were revealed.

The Blues man is believed to be unhappy with his situation at the west London club, with many fans seemingly angered by his comments.

He returned to Chelsea in the summer transfer window for a club record fee after winning the Serie A title with Inter Milan last season.

According to the Telegraph, the club were forced to enter crisis mode once the quotes from Sky Sport Italia were released.

Due to the European Champions not having any knowledge that the interview took place, the Blues wanted to understand when it occurred, why Lukaku arranged it, the context of it and which translations were the most accurate.

The report also says that close friends to the Belgian international were shocked that he had done this and have labelled the interview as a 'big mistake'.

He also revealed his intentions to return to Inter at some point in the future, a club where he was very successful.

The big take from the interview as a whole was the fact that Lukaku is unhappy with his situation at the club, suggesting that Thomas Tuchel's tactics aren't suited to him.

He said: "Physically I'm fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine.

"But I'm not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up."

