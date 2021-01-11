NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Chelsea forced to temporarily close academy after 20 positive COVID-19 tests

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea have been forced to close down their academy until the end of the week due to a coronavirus outbreak at the club. 

The first-team remain unaffected by the closure and all first-team facilities have remained opened due to the club keeping separate bubbles for their senior, academy and women's squads. 

As per Matt Law, the youngsters have been told to stay away until the facilities have been given a deep clean following the return of positive tests. 

Simon Johnson of the Athletic has further revealed that there have been 20 positive cases which has seen the academy training centre shut down.

The building will be reopened next week, with the academy players and staff all set to undergo another round of testing. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

general-views-of-sport-venues-after-events-postponed-due-to-covid-19 (2)
News

Chelsea forced to temporarily close academy after 20 positive COVID-19 tests

fulham-v-millwall-sky-bet-championship
News

Chelsea's Premier League clash against Fulham rescheduled

49867979
News

"I am always ready" - Emerson Palmieri reflects on performance in Morecambe win

Upamecano vs Dortmund
Transfer News

Chelsea handed Dayot Upamecano transfer update

49867979
Transfer News

Napoli eyeing short-term loan deal for Emerson Palmieri

Havertz vs Morecambe
News

"The levels Kai can go up to are endless" - Lampard delivers verdict on Kai Havertz following Morecambe win

Lamps vs Morecambe
News

Frank Lampard insists Chelsea have 'huge potential' but admits there is work to be done

fulham-v-millwall-sky-bet-championship
News

Why Chelsea's fixture against Fulham in Premier League has been rearranged