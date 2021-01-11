Chelsea forced to temporarily close academy after 20 positive COVID-19 tests

Chelsea have been forced to close down their academy until the end of the week due to a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

The first-team remain unaffected by the closure and all first-team facilities have remained opened due to the club keeping separate bubbles for their senior, academy and women's squads.

As per Matt Law, the youngsters have been told to stay away until the facilities have been given a deep clean following the return of positive tests.

Simon Johnson of the Athletic has further revealed that there have been 20 positive cases which has seen the academy training centre shut down.

The building will be reopened next week, with the academy players and staff all set to undergo another round of testing.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube