Chelsea Forward Armando Broja Reflects on Vitesse Loan Spell

Chelsea starlet Armando Broja has delivered his verdict on his loan stint at Vitesse during the 2020/21 season.

The young forward penned a new five-year deal with the west London side earlier this month, after undergoing a successful loan spell for the Dutch side last term, netting 11 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions.

The Albanian has followed in the footsteps of academy graduate Mason Mount, who himself spent a season in the Eredevisie after emerging through the youth ranks at Cobham.

(Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA)

"I thought it was a good season personally, and as a team, we (Vitesse) had a very good season as well. Not many people expected us to do so well," said Broja, as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"I really enjoyed it. It was my first time out on loan, it was a great experience for me to develop as a player, understand senior football, and go out there and play with actual men in a good, competitive league.

"It was very good for me to develop player-wise and develop as a man, living on my own away from family and everything. It was a really good stepping stone for me to start my senior career."

Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA

The striker further erred on the importance of going out on loan in a different country, and testing himself in a different league.

He added: "When you’re in the academy like me, you don’t actually know what it feels like until you’re out there. I could definitely tell the difference in the speed of the way they train, the way they play, the way they move the ball, the way the other team press.

‘You can definitely tell straight away you’re not playing academy football anymore, you’re playing senior football against men who have families they’re making a living for.

"I came from the academy, and went straight to learn in a different country, so I had to adapt quickly, but I think it was successful."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube