Chelsea Forward Armando Broja Signs New Long-Term Deal

Armando Broja commits his future to the Blues after signing a new contract yesterday

Chelsea was able to fend off many Premier League teams over the summer to keep Armando Broja a Chelsea player for the upcoming season and it looks like the 20-year-old has been rewarded. 

The Albanian international was out on loan at Southampton last season, playing 32 games and scoring six goals for the Saints. 

This season Broja has already made three appearances in Thomas Tuchel's side and looks to become a regular, battling to start in the number nine position. 

Yesterday Chelsea announced that Broja has signed a new six-year deal with the club, keeping him at Stamford Bridge until 2028.

After the completion of the deal, the 20-year-old spoke in an interview with Chelsea FC about his future at the club. 

"I’m lost for words really just thinking about it. It’s the club I’ve dreamed of playing for my whole life, the club that I support and the club that I love. I’ve been here since I was a boy so it’s a surreal feeling for me and my family.

To be able to put on the blue shirt with the first team is a dream come true. It's amazing every minute that you get to play on the pitch because this is one of the biggest clubs in the world. There’s always competition and everyone wants to play so I’m just happy that I have the opportunity to be a part of it. Hopefully, I get to play a lot of matches and be a part of the team’s success."

Chelsea has also signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, giving more competition for Broja to deal with this season alongside Kai Havertz. 

