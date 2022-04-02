Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea Forward Christian Pulisic Offers His Honest Verdict on World Cup Draw

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has offered his honest thoughts on his national side's World Cup draw as the United States found themselves in the same group as England.

The two sides will be joined in group B by Iran, as well as either Ukraine, Scotland or Wales, depending on who wins their European playoffs.

The last time the US and the UK were in the same group was back in 2010 when the two sides drew thanks to a Rob Green error that led to Clint Dempsey's equaliser.

imago1010919035h

As quoted by GOAL, Christian Pulisic offered his verdict on his nation's World Cup draw as the US prepare for their first edition of the tournament since 2014.

"I'm really excited. I think it's a great draw (World Cup). Of course, playing against England is exciting. It was funny because my first call, it comes from Mason, who's on my team, & we're already talking & excited looking forward to the game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It's obviously a big team (England) and I know a lot of these guys but I think it's going to be a really, really nice matchup and something that we're definitely excited about.

imago0041825529h

"I only spoke to a couple of (my teammates) and we were just laughing. We're excited.

"We're good friends, good teammates, and it'll be interesting to play against them in a World Cup, of course, as you can imagine."

Blues Pulisic and Mount will likely face off against each other when the two sides clash which will excite many Chelsea fans worldwide.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010700133h
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Keeping an Eye on Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante Ahead of Potential Summer Swoop

By Jago Hemming31 minutes ago
imago1011002870h
News

Thomas Tuchel's Makes Chelsea Admission After Shock Brentford Thrashing

By Matt Debono46 minutes ago
imago1011000371h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Calls for Chelsea Patience After First Premier League Defeat Since January

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011003384h
News

Thomas Tuchel Slams Chelsea's Immature Defending in Brentford Loss

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010999862h
News

Thomas Tuchel Claims Chelsea Players 'Looked Mentally Tired' in 4-1 Loss to Brentford

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011002879h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Honest Verdict as Chelsea Suffer 4-1 Defeat to Brentford

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010999693h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-4 Brentford | Premier League

By Sam Collins2 hours ago
imago1010999854h
Match Coverage

Chelsea 1-4 Brentford: Bees Run Riot as Eriksen Sinks Blues at Stamford Bridge

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago