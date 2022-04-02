Chelsea Forward Christian Pulisic Offers His Honest Verdict on World Cup Draw

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has offered his honest thoughts on his national side's World Cup draw as the United States found themselves in the same group as England.

The two sides will be joined in group B by Iran, as well as either Ukraine, Scotland or Wales, depending on who wins their European playoffs.

The last time the US and the UK were in the same group was back in 2010 when the two sides drew thanks to a Rob Green error that led to Clint Dempsey's equaliser.

As quoted by GOAL, Christian Pulisic offered his verdict on his nation's World Cup draw as the US prepare for their first edition of the tournament since 2014.

"I'm really excited. I think it's a great draw (World Cup). Of course, playing against England is exciting. It was funny because my first call, it comes from Mason, who's on my team, & we're already talking & excited looking forward to the game.

"It's obviously a big team (England) and I know a lot of these guys but I think it's going to be a really, really nice matchup and something that we're definitely excited about.

"I only spoke to a couple of (my teammates) and we were just laughing. We're excited.

"We're good friends, good teammates, and it'll be interesting to play against them in a World Cup, of course, as you can imagine."

Blues Pulisic and Mount will likely face off against each other when the two sides clash which will excite many Chelsea fans worldwide.

