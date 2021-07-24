Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic Outlines Plans for 2021/22 Campaign

Christian Pulisic is hoping to get himself in perfect shape ahead of Chelsea's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on August 14.

Three days prior Chelsea will face Villarreal in Belfast, Northern Ireland in the UEFA Super Cup on August 11 but their league campaign begins with a home clash against the Eagles.

Thomas Tuchel's side are currently stepping up their training to prepare for the upcoming campaign, which will be Pulisic's first full pre-season following injury setbacks last year. During his 2019 summer arrival, he arrived late and missed a chunk of the pre-season so he will be keen to make his mark this time round.

Now he has to convince Tuchel that he's the man to turn to ahead of next month's league opener, but Pulisic has plans of his own. The 22-year-old wants to be '100 per cent' and 'ready' for when Chelsea begin their 2021/22 Premier League title charge.

What was said?

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, he said: "I think that’s going to be a big positive for me, so I’m looking forward to the start of the season.

"This year is my first real full pre-season at Chelsea and it’s just given me a good chance to get my full fitness and for me to get 100 per cent fit and ready to play 90 minutes once the season begins.

"That’s the aim for me, just trying to get my body in a good place where I can be available as much as possible this season.

"Hitting the ground running at the start of the season is the goal, of course. It’s nice to be able to have a full pre-season this time and get nice and fit and be 100 per cent ready in time for the start of the season."

Pulisic was joined by a large cohort of returning Chelsea stars on Saturday as they reported back for pre-season. German trio Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger were among the returnees to Cobham.

