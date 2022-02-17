Chelsea Forward Christian Pulisic Reveals His Biggest Sporting Inspiration Growing Up

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has revealed his biggest inspiration in the sporting world - and it's not as many would expect.

Pulisic moved to west London back in the summer of 2019, having been officially signed as a Chelsea player the January prior.

Having impressed during a three year stint at Borussia Dortmund, where he worked under current Blues manager Thomas Tuchel, Maurizio Sarri made the decision to snatch him up quickly.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app, Pulisic revealed his biggest sporting hero growing up and, as will come as a surprise to many, it's not a footballer.

"My biggest athlete inspiration was actually Tiger Woods. Growing up I loved his mentality, he worked so hard to be as good as he was."

Speaking of the importance of working hard, Pulisic went on to discuss how he likes to escape his comfort zone so as to grow as a player.

"The number one thing in my career has been making myself uncomfortable. Putting myself in situations I'm maybe not the best in, not particularly good at but working at it constantly.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"For example, coming inside and using on my weaker foot - something I wasn't particularly good at.

"I constantly worked on it, my crossing and shooting with weak foot. There's a lot of ways to transfer it.

"In whatever career it is, if there's a field or task that isn't your strenght, go out of your way to say I want to improve on this.

"Going home and practicing every single day to get better, bettering yourself in whatever it is you're doing."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube