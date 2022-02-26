Skip to main content
Chelsea Forward Kai Havertz Lists Footballing Heroes as He Reveals His Childhood Icon

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz revealed his football icons growing up this week, listing a number of A-list celebrities in the sport.

The 22-year-old has been at Stamford Bridge since the summer of 2020 when he joined for £72 million, making him the side's then second most expensive signing, before Romelu Lukaku signed the following summer.

Despite struggling a little in his first season at the club, Havertz finished the year by scoring the winning goal in his side's Champions League final, helping his side win the trophy.

imago1008930448h

As quoted by Daily Star Sport, Havertz revealed his footballing idols growing up.

"Ronaldinho was very big for me, Kaka as well because he was also a No 10 and he was tall. As a kid I tried to do the same things in the garden with the ball, imitate them a bit.

Read More

"Of course we all know Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as a kid these are the big ones. In Germany, it was Mesut Ozil, who was also No 10, he was very good."

imago1005038927h

The 22-year-old then went on to describe his position in relation to his idols of the past, revealing he bases a lot of his style on the Lionel Messi of Barcelona.

"I know I am not a real number nine. I want to have the ball and drop back to start the attack.

"I think it all started when Messi played this position in Barcelona a long time ago. I don’t think everyone knew this position beforehand."

