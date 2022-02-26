Chelsea Forward Kai Havertz Lists Footballing Heroes as He Reveals His Childhood Icon

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz revealed his football icons growing up this week, listing a number of A-list celebrities in the sport.

The 22-year-old has been at Stamford Bridge since the summer of 2020 when he joined for £72 million, making him the side's then second most expensive signing, before Romelu Lukaku signed the following summer.

Despite struggling a little in his first season at the club, Havertz finished the year by scoring the winning goal in his side's Champions League final, helping his side win the trophy.

IMAGO / PA Images

As quoted by Daily Star Sport, Havertz revealed his footballing idols growing up.

"Ronaldinho was very big for me, Kaka as well because he was also a No 10 and he was tall. As a kid I tried to do the same things in the garden with the ball, imitate them a bit.

"Of course we all know Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as a kid these are the big ones. In Germany, it was Mesut Ozil, who was also No 10, he was very good."

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

The 22-year-old then went on to describe his position in relation to his idols of the past, revealing he bases a lot of his style on the Lionel Messi of Barcelona.

"I know I am not a real number nine. I want to have the ball and drop back to start the attack.

"I think it all started when Messi played this position in Barcelona a long time ago. I don’t think everyone knew this position beforehand."

