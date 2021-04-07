NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud 'in the running' to face FC Porto in Champions League

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Olivier Giroud is in contention to start for Chelsea against FC Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The 34-year-old has fond memories of playing at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville. 

Chelsea travel to Seville again for their first leg of their quarter-final tie against Porto on Wednesday and Giroud could lead the line for the Blues.

sipa_32613734

Tuchel said to the media: "He’s in the running and in the squad. He’s absolutely excited to return to Sevilla and play there so it gives him a good feeling.

"He’s been very strong for us in the Champions League and he has history in Sevilla scoring many goals in this campaign.

"I’m super happy because today [Tuesday] is the first time everybody is back in training so this is what you want. We will have some major decisions to take and I have the feeling that we’re absolutely ready for tomorrow’s [Wednesday] game."

Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and N'Golo Kante are all in the squad as well to face FC Porto.

Confirmed 23-man squad:

Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero

Toni Rudiger , Marcos Alonso , Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri

Jorginho , N’Golo Kante , Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Tammy Abraham , Timo Werner , Olivier Giroud 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_31610273
News

Antonio Rudiger set to start for Chelsea against FC Porto in Champions League quarter-finals

sipa_32835274
News

Mateo Kovacic: Chelsea expect tough match against FC Porto

sipa_32562045 (2)
News

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud 'in the running' to face FC Porto in Champions League

1001914687
News

Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Chelsea's Champions League opponents FC Porto

sipa_32701693
Transfer News

Chelsea handed major transfer boost in pursuit of Erling Haaland - Manchester City 'not in the mix this summer'

sipa_32578032
Transfer News

Chelsea's stance on Erling Haaland this summer has been revealed

sipa_32845809
Transfer News

Revealed: What Chelsea think Erling Haaland could do if he joins club this summer

Bakayoko cover
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel could hand Tiémoué Bakayoko new lease of life at Chelsea following Napoli loan