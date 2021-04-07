Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud 'in the running' to face FC Porto in Champions League

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Olivier Giroud is in contention to start for Chelsea against FC Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The 34-year-old has fond memories of playing at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville.

Chelsea travel to Seville again for their first leg of their quarter-final tie against Porto on Wednesday and Giroud could lead the line for the Blues.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel said to the media: "He’s in the running and in the squad. He’s absolutely excited to return to Sevilla and play there so it gives him a good feeling.

"He’s been very strong for us in the Champions League and he has history in Sevilla scoring many goals in this campaign.

"I’m super happy because today [Tuesday] is the first time everybody is back in training so this is what you want. We will have some major decisions to take and I have the feeling that we’re absolutely ready for tomorrow’s [Wednesday] game."

Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and N'Golo Kante are all in the squad as well to face FC Porto.

Confirmed 23-man squad:

Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero

Toni Rudiger , Marcos Alonso , Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri

Jorginho , N’Golo Kante , Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Tammy Abraham , Timo Werner , Olivier Giroud

