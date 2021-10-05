Romelu Lukaku 'Hates' Chelsea Target Man Reputation

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has admitted he hates being known as a target man striker.

The 28-year-old returned to Stamford Bridge in the summer for a club-record fee of £97.5 million and has scored three league goals so far this season.

His goalscoring record is prolific. During his time at Inter Milan, he bagged 64 goals and 16 assists in 95 appearances in all competitions. Lukaku's overall record sees him have 263 goals in 528 appearances, averaging a goal just over every other game.

Sipa USA

Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea are yet to fully adapt to the Belgian. In some matches in recent weeks, Lukaku has been a bystander in matches, rarely getting any chances in front of goal. However, he did have glorious chances against Juventus and Southampton to score.

He has now joined up with the Belgium national squad for the Nations League finals, and he has been speaking to UEFA on his pet hates.

What Romelu Lukaku said

"The way I’m built – I’m quite big – everybody thinks I’m a sort of target man: just holding up the ball and being a goal poacher. But I’ve never played that way and I hate it. My biggest strength is that I’m dangerous when I’m facing towards the goal, because that’s when I rarely make wrong choices.

"After I pass the ball, I know where I have to position myself in the box. I can do a bit of everything and in some games when I know there is a lot of space behind the defence, I play differently. The reason I’m so productive [in front of goal] is because I can do a bit of everything."

