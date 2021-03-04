Chelsea forward Timo Werner reveals targets for the rest of the season

Timo Werner has outlined his and Chelsea plans for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign.

It's been a lot of change for the Germany international this season. A new club following the £47.5 million switch from RB Leipzig last summer and changing managers from Frank Lampard to Thomas Tuchel mid-season.

Werner has struggled at times, in large parts, to adapt to life in England which he has recognised himself after making 35 appearances in all competitions so far this season, producing 10 goals and 9 assists.

Chelsea are in fifth and in the mix for a Champions League spot. They remain in a good position in Europe after a first-leg victory against Atletico Madrid in the last-16, and the Blues also have a quarter-final FA Cup tie awaiting them against Sheffield United.

And Werner has delivered his targets for the rest of the season on what he hopes to achieve between now and the end of the season.

He said: "The main goal has to be to qualify for the Champions League next season. If we can reach the top four, as a team, that would be perfect. In the Champions League and the FA Cup, you never know but we have a big chance to go far in those cups.

"For me, when I score a few more goals in the Premier League, maybe I can get to 10, that would be good for my first season.

"Then at the end of the season, I can go to the European Championships and say it was a good first season for Chelsea with ups and downs, but at the end we reached the goal of getting to the Champions League and me getting into double figures for goals.



"That's the goal for the end of the season and with this team and the manager, we are in good shape now."

