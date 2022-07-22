Skip to main content

Chelsea Full-Back Henry Lawrence Loaned To MK Dons For The Season

The 20-year-old is set to spend their second season in League One after a previous loan to new club's bitter rivals, AFC Wimbledon.

The young star made 32 appearances for the Merton club during the 2021/22 season which ended in the the side being relegated to League Two.

Henry Lawrence

The England U20 International has yet to make an appearance for his parent club, but spent his formative years in their academy, before being loaned out in 2021.

Lawrence will be wearing number 12 for the Milton Keynes outfit, and is set to play a key role in the side for the season.

The Englishman will be joined by goalkeeper Jamie Cumming who is set to return to MK Dons for his second season at Stadium MK.

The pair are a part of a slew of new loans, including Aston Villa striker Louie Barry, who notably scored a goal against Liverpool to take the lead for a COVID stricken Villa.

MK Dons finished last season in third place, one point behind automatic promotion. The team lost their League One Playoff Semi-Final against Wycombe Wanderers.

The side will be looking to push on and potentially challenge for automatic promotion, with the bundle of new signings all hoping to make the difference.

