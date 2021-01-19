NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
'Chelsea future isn't my decision', says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard says his Chelsea future isn't in his control following another defeat in the Premier League. 

Chelsea were beaten 2-0 by Leicester City on Tuesday evening at the King Power, handing the Blues a fifth defeat in eighth in the league. 

The writing could be on the wall for Lampard, but he wasn't ready to admit defeat - he left the decision for the boardroom and hierarchy in west London. 

"It intensified for me a while ago," said Lampard on his future. 

"Expectations at this club are high. Right or wrong. When we perform like that it is normal people will ask questions.

"It is not my decision. That is something that will always be there. Some things are always beyond your control. That I can't answer."

