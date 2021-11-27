Chelsea Offered Boost as Manchester United Provide Fitness Update Ahead of Clash

Chelsea have been offered a boost ahead of their weekend fixture as Manchester United have named three key players who will miss the clash.

Both sides will head into the game on Sunday off the back of wins in the Champions League during the week.

The Blues are currently top of the Premier League table after 12 games, with their opponents currently lying in eighth.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Ahead of the forthcoming match, United have provided fans with an injury update for their trip to west London.

Club captain Harry Maguire will be unavailable for selection on Sunday due to suspension, with the England international receiving a red card in his side's 4-1 loss to Watford last weekend.

The Red Devils will also be without summer signing Raphael Varane, who is still recovering from a thigh problem.

Paul Pogba is another key player who will not feature on Sunday as the 28-year-old is still sidelined with an injury that he suffered while on international duty with France.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Both meetings between the two sides during the previous campaign ended in 0-0 draws, with United finishing in second and seven points clear of Chelsea at the end of the season.

However, the Blues are currently top of the table and 12 points clear of Sunday's opponents after as many games so far this campaign.

The Red Devils will also be managed by interim boss Michael Carrick at the weekend following the dismissal of former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last week as a result of their poor start to the season.

